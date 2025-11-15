DRI Seizes Over 1.7 kg Cocaine Worth ₹17.18 Crore From Tanzanian Passenger At Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has confiscated 1,718 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth ₹17.18 crore, from a Tanzanian national at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has confiscated 1,718 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth ₹17.18 crore, from a Tanzanian national at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), officials reported on Friday.
According to authorities, the woman had flown into Mumbai from Entebbe, Uganda.
An official familiar with the operation said, "On specific intelligence about cocaine smuggling, an operation was conducted on Thursday. The woman was intercepted upon her arrival at the airport. A thorough examination of her baggage revealed two food packets containing white powder, one plastic container with white powder, and a pouch containing pellets of white powdery substance."
He further added that investigators discovered narcotics concealed inside the passenger’s body as well. "Two capsules that had been ingested by the passenger in an attempt to smuggle the narcotics internally were also recovered. The recovered substances tested positive for cocaine using NDPS field test kits, after which she was arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said.
Authorities noted that the seizure underscores the increasing reliance on global air travel for drug trafficking and the advanced concealment strategies, such as internal body packing, used by couriers attempting to bypass security checks.
With PTI inputs