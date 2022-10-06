Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav Continues To Be Critical: Hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is being administered life-saving drugs, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said on Thursday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.(File photo) File Photo

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 5:01 pm

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Thursday.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a bulletin.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)
 

