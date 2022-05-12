Thursday, May 12, 2022
MP: Tigress Found Dead at National Park in Bhopal

An 11-year-old tigress was found dead in Van Vihar National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, an official said on Thursday.

Updated: 12 May 2022 1:28 pm

   The big cat named Machmachi was found unconscious by a beat guard on Wednesday, and was declared dead following an examination, it was stated.

The tigress was brought to Van Vihar after being rescued from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in 2018, when she was seven to eight years old, park veterinarian Dr Atul Gupta said.

 The feline had adjusted to the environs of the national park, but had not eaten anything for the last two days and which was a regular feature, he said.

The park authorities later performed the last rites after conducting an autopsy as per the rules, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the death will be known once the post-mortem report arrives.

The animal's viscera and internal body parts will be sent to Jabalpur-based School of Wildlife and Forensic and Health, and the Animal Disease Examination Laboratory in Bhopal for investigations, the official said. 

