Home National

MP Official Calls Right To Vote, Democracy Biggest Mistake Of The Country: Government Orders Action

An additional district magistrate (ADM) of Shivpuri Umesh Prakash Shukla on Tuesday was seen defaming the idea of Democracy.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra File Photo

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 3:54 pm

An additional district magistrate (ADM) has drawn flak for his comment that the right to vote and democracy was the "biggest mistake" of the country, prompting the Madhya Pradesh government to order a disciplinary action against him.

A purported video of Shivpuri ADM Umesh Shukla making the comment went viral on social media before the last phase of polling for the local body elections in the state on Wednesday.

Taking a serious note of the remarks, state Home Minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra on Thursday said, "This is a serious matter. We have given a notice for a disciplinary action against the ADM and have also written to the state election commission for his transfer."

The poll body has given a nod for the official's removal and possibly, he will be removed from the post during the day, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, Shukla allegedly made the comments on Tuesday when a group of employees went to apprise him, a day before polling on Wednesday, that they were unable to vote because of shortage of ballot papers and requested him to ensure that they are able to exercise their right to franchise.

In the viral video, Shukla was heard saying, “If your name is not included in the voters' list, then how does it harm you? What have you got by voting so far? How many corrupt leaders have we produced? I think that the right to vote and democracy is the biggest mistake of the nation.”

Employees performing election duties are provided the facility of casting votes though postal ballots. Despite repeated efforts, Shukla could not be reached for a comment on the issue.

