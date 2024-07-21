MP Govt Orders Ujjain Shopkeepers To Display Details, Diktat On Lines For Stalls In UP’s Kanwar Caught In Row

After Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh government has ordered shopkeepers in Ujjain to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation has directed shop owners to follow the directive forthwith as penalty of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on violators for the first time and of Rs 5,000 if they defy the order for the second time.
The order follows a similar directive by the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route across the state. Adityanath’s diktat was criticised by the Opposition and some of its allies.
Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the order is rooted in the state’s Shop Establishment Act or Gumasta License and is being implemented to enhance customer safety.
Ujjain is the hometown of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav. The city is known for its sacred Mahakal temple. Ujjain attracts devotees from all over the world, particularly during the Savaan month, which starts on Monday, July 22.
Earlier this week, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar urged all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to "voluntarily display" the names of their owners and employees.
The UP administration had said the intention of this order is not to create any kind of "religious discrimination" but only to facilitate the devotees.
Later, similar orders were also issued by police in Saharanpur and Shamli. A similar order was also issued by the Uttarakhand Police in Haridwar.
Besides, UP CM Adityanath extended the directive to all Kanwar Yatra routes across the state.
In its reaction Opposition leaders and activists alleged the move was aimed at displaying the faiths of food sellers and marginalise Muslim traders.
Besides the Opposition, BJP allies including Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) also criticised the move.