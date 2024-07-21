National

MP Govt Orders Ujjain Shopkeepers To Display Details, Diktat On Lines For Stalls In UP’s Kanwar Caught In Row

The order by Madhya Pradesh government follows a similar directive by the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route across the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | Photo: PTI
info_icon

After Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh government has ordered shopkeepers in Ujjain to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation has directed shop owners to follow the directive forthwith as penalty of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on violators for the first time and of Rs 5,000 if they defy the order for the second time.
Sardar Patel's statue vandalised at Makdone, MP - X (formerly Twitter) /@vijaythottathil
Ujjain Witnesses Caste Clash Over Vallabhbhai Patel-BR Ambedkar Statue Row

BY Agnideb Bandyopadhyay

The order follows a similar directive by the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route across the state. Adityanath’s diktat was criticised by the Opposition and some of its allies.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav - null
Ujjain Is Global Prime Meridian, Will Work Towards Shifting It From Greenwich: MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

BY Outlook Web Desk

Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the order is rooted in the state’s Shop Establishment Act or Gumasta License and is being implemented to enhance customer safety.

Ujjain is the hometown of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav. The city is known for its sacred Mahakal temple. Ujjain attracts devotees from all over the world, particularly during the Savaan month, which starts on Monday, July 22.

Madhya Pradesh, longstanding tensions between Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes communities ignited as an unruly mob broke and set fire to the statue of former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel. - Twitter
Clash Erupts In Ujjain As Mob Breaks And Sets Fire To Sardar Vallabhai Patel's Statue

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier this week, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar urged all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to "voluntarily display" the names of their owners and employees.

The UP administration had said the intention of this order is not to create any kind of "religious discrimination" but only to facilitate the devotees.

Later, similar orders were also issued by police in Saharanpur and Shamli. A similar order was also issued by the Uttarakhand Police in Haridwar.

Besides, UP CM Adityanath extended the directive to all Kanwar Yatra routes across the state.

In its reaction Opposition leaders and activists alleged the move was aimed at displaying the faiths of food sellers and marginalise Muslim traders.

Besides the Opposition, BJP allies including Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) also criticised the move.

