Friday, Oct 07, 2022
MP: Amit Shah To Launch Hindi Syllabus Of Medical Education In Bhopal On Oct 16

The Chief Minister directed to ensure participation of maximum number of people in the programme, especially Hindi experts, as it is aimed at changing the mindset of people towards the language.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 4:41 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Madhya Pradesh government's ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi at a function here on October 16, a senior minister said on Friday.

The Union home minister will unveil the textbooks of Hindi syllabus of medical education during a programme at Motilal Nehru stadium, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang told PTI.

While reviewing the preparations for the programme on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it was a programme to establish the pride of one's mother tongue and a landmark event to change the mindset of people.

This will be an example to prove that specialised subjects can be taught in Hindi and not just in English, he said. Chouhan further said that apart from medical education, engineering, nursing and paramedical courses will also be taught in Hindi in the state in days to come.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure participation of maximum number of people in the programme, especially Hindi experts, as it is aimed at changing the mindset of people towards the language.

Speaking about the syllabus, Sarang said, “The first volume of books for subjects such as physiology, biochemistry and anatomy are ready and students studying in the first year of MBBS, will be given these books." Textbooks for the three subjects were readied by a team of experts, he said, adding that the second volume of these books was being prepared.

“Books are being prepared in such a manner that technical terms such as blood pressure, spine, heart, kidney and liver or other important body parts and related terms are written in Hindi as they are pronounced in English. They will also be written in brackets in English,” said Sarang, who was behind the initiative.

The textbooks are prepared in such a way that those studying MBBS in Hindi won't lag behind after completion of the course, as they will learn all the technical and medical terms in English and Hindi, he said. In the first year, physiology, anatomy and biochemistry are mainly taught to students, the minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

