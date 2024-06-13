Moves Of The South In The 2024 Election

Winning all 40 seats, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies didn’t cede a single seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or to the latter’s former coalition partner, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The home state of Dravidian politics showed the limits of outsized symbolic campaigns lacking a grassroots base. Be it installing the sengol, the royal sceptre from Tamil Nadu handed to the PM by Tamil priests, in the new Parliament building or PM Modi avoiding Hindi in his speeches in Tamil Nadu or his listening to the recitation of the Kamban Ramayana, the heavy-duty election campaign of the BJP does not seem to have travelled the distance. With an inflated sense of the local appeal of its social media campaigns, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu state president, Annamalai, wrecked his party’s relations with its coalition partner, AIADMK, last year which then chose to fight the Lok Sabha elections alone. It now appears that the combined votes of the AIADMK and the BJP might have won them seats in over a dozen constituencies. The BJP did get 10% of the vote share in Tamil Nadu, but this detail loses its lustre in relation to the comprehensive electoral win of the Secular Progressive Alliance comprising of the ruling DMK, the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (CPI), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and others. Taking credit for not allowing the BJP to reattain a majority at the Centre, M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, rejoiced that the coalition “saved Indian democracy and the Constitution.”