The Paradox Of KCR And His Bharat Rashtra Samithi

In the run-up to the assembly elections last year, the Congress party (then in opposition) even alleged that the BRS and the BJP had some form of a “tie-up”. In fact, days after the elections, which saw a rise in the vote share of the BJP, KCR’s daughter K Kavitha’s tweet on the newly-inaugurated Ram Mandir raised eyebrows about a possible alliance between the two parties for the forthcoming general elections. She had said: “Good development... the image of Sri Sitarama Chandra Swami in Ayodhya. At this auspicious time, when the dream of crores of Hindus is about to come true... it is to be welcomed by all the people of Telangana. Jai Sitaram.” She had earlier also called the inauguration a “dream come true for Hindus”. Her comment was seen as a major shift in the party’s stand on the issue, especially as KCR had raised the issue of the Babri Masjid demolition during the 2023 assembly election campaign.