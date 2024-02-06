Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Fulfils Another Ideological Goal Of BJP, Becomes Model For BJP-Ruled States

With the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, Uttarakhand has emerged as the trailblazer for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took the lead for the BJP in the implementation of the UCC, which is one of the fundamental ideological objectives of the BJP. Now that two of the biggest ideological objectives, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, have been fulfilled, the UCC is next in line for the BJP.