'More Important Than Politicians': Mamata's Fresh Jibe At Amit Shah Over Son's ICC Chairmanship

The Bengal CM's sarcastic jibe came as a response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who often taunt her and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, of nepotism under the "Pishi-Bhaipo" (aunt-nephew) nexus.

In a fresh sarcastic attack on Amit Shah regarding his son Jay Shah getting elected as the next chairman of the International Cricket Committee (ICC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday 'congratulated' the Union Home Minister.

Taking it to X, Mamata said “Congratulations, Union home minister (Amit Shah) !! Your son (Jay Shah) has not become a politician, but has become the ICC chairman - a post much much more important than most politicians!!”

“Your son has indeed become very very powerful and I congratulate you on his this most elevated achievement,” Banerjee said.

Mamata's remark came after Jay Shah, who has been serving as the BCCI secretary since 2019, was elected unopposed as the ICC chairman on Tuesday. With this, 35-year-old Jay Shah becomes the youngest person ever to hold this coveted position.

Besides the verbal attack on Amit Shah, Banerjee on Tuesday also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his party to "cause a fire in Bengal" over the RG Kar rape-murder incident.

"If you burn Bengal, other states including Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi too shall burn and your chair will be toppled”, said the Bengal CM.

