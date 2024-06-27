‘Emergency’ Chapter To Be Included In School Curriculum In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has announced plans to introduce a new chapter in the state's school curriculum, focusing on the excesses and repression during the Emergency period of 1975-77 in India.
The new chapter will cover the imprisonment of opposition leaders and their resistance against the authoritarian measures imposed during that time. According to CM Yadav, the aim is to educate the current generation about the struggles faced during the Emergency period.
“A lesson on circumstances that prevailed in the country, repression and determination of Loktantra Senanis (democracy fighters to oppose the drastic step taken by the then-Congress government will be included in the school curriculum,” the CM said while addressing a gathering of those who fought against the Emergency.
Yadav said these Loktantra Senanis will be provided the facility of staying in government circuit and rest houses for three days on a discount of 50 per cent in tariff. They will also get relaxation in paying toll on highways.
There will be no delay in payment of expenses incurred by democracy fighters on treatment through their Ayushman health card. The respective collector will ensure payment to them within three months, he stated.
In case of serious health problems, air ambulances will be made available to them to travel to big hospitals or other metros for treatment, Yadav declared on the occasion.
Under the air taxi service started in the state, a 25 per cent discount will be provided in fares to anti-Emergency crusaders, he said.
Employment opportunities will be made available to family members of democracy fighters by providing them necessary training for setting up industries or other business ventures, he said.
On June 25, 1975, the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country, jailing opposition leaders, dissidents and effecting press censorship.
