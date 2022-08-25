Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mohan Bhagwat To Arrive In Tripura On Two-Day Visit From August 26

Bhagwat, who enjoys 'Z+' security coverage, is scheduled to land at MBB Airport early on Friday, and then leave for Ujjyanta palace from there, he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 2:48 pm

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Tripura on Friday for a two-day visit, during which he would visit Ujjayanta palace here and inaugurate a temple in Gomati district’s Sarbong Ashram, a senior police officer said.

Bhagwat, who enjoys 'Z+' security coverage, is scheduled to land at MBB Airport early on Friday, and then leave for Ujjyanta palace from there, he said.

After a brief halt at the palace of erstwhile Manikya dynasty here, he is set to visit RSS headquarters ‘Sevadham’ in Khayerpur area of West Tripura district.

Related stories

Mohan Bhagwat Says RSS Working To Make India ‘Model Society’ For World

India Needs To Be Self-Reliant: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat To Address Concluding Meet Of Madhya Pradesh RSS Camp

“From Sevadham, the RSS chief will leave for Sarbong Ashram in Amarpur subdivision of Gomati district on Saturday, where he will inaugurate a newly built temple by Shantikali Ashram authority,” the officer said.

Bhagwat will address a “small gathering” in Sarbong Ashram before his departure on Saturday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state in view of Bhagwat’s visit, the officer added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National RSS RSS Chief State Government Politics Mohan Bhagwat Tripura
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

Are We Witnessing Virat Kohli's End In Cricket?

Are We Witnessing Virat Kohli's End In Cricket?