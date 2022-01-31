Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Modi Govt Has Taken Many Steps To Provide Better Opportunities To Earlier Neglected J&K, Ladakh: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind, while addressing a joint session of both houses of Parliament, said the beginning of a new era of development in J&K and the Ladakh region is a great example of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Modi Govt Has Taken Many Steps To Provide Better Opportunities To Earlier Neglected J&K, Ladakh: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 3:41 pm

The Narendra Modi government has taken many important steps to provide better opportunities for education, health and employment to the people of "hitherto left neglected" Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament at the start of the budget session, Kovind said at the "Amrit Kaal" of independence, the Centre's resolve of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (one India, greatest India) is enabling the country to write a new chapter of development on the basis of democratic values and it is now making special efforts for the states and regions "hitherto left neglected".

"The beginning of a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir and the Ladakh region is a great example of this," he said.

The president said the government has started a new central sector scheme for the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of about Rs 28,000 crore.

Last year, the Qazigund-Banihal tunnel was opened to traffic and international flights between Srinagar and Sharjah have also started, he pointed out.

"Many important steps have also been taken to provide better opportunities for education, health and employment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Kovind said.

He said currently, work is in progress on seven medical colleges and two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) -- one in Jammu and another in Kashmir. The construction of IIT, Jammu and IIM, Jammu is also going on in full swing.

Kovind said the Sindhu Infrastructure Development Corporation has been set up to accelerate infrastructure and economic development in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Another chapter in this development journey of Ladakh is being added in the form of Sindhu Central University, he said.

Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped on August 5, 2019 and it was bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Both the Union territories are currently under central rule.
 

Tags

National President Of India Ramnath Kovind Narendra Modi Prime Minister Of India PM Modi Jammu And Kashmir Ladakh Job Opportunities
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Over 400 Death Row Prisoners In Indian Jails Till 2020: Data

Over 400 Death Row Prisoners In Indian Jails Till 2020: Data

P Chidambaram Targets Govt On Economic Survey; Says It’s ‘Time For Change’

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Initiative Has Yielded Many Positive Results, Increase In Girls' Enrolment In School: Prez

90 Pc Adult Of India's Adult Population Has Received First Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Prez

EC Extends Ban On Roadshows, 'Padyatras', Vehicle Rallies Till Feb 11

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics