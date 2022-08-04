Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Modi Gave An All-Reaching, All-Inclusive Government In 8 Years: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an all-inclusive and all-reaching government in the last eight years.

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 1:52 pm

Shah also took an apparent swipe at the earlier UPA government at the Centre, alleging there was "policy paralysis" then, while a number of scams also happened.

"In eight years PM Narendra Modi gave a 'Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi' government to the country. There isn't any area where reforms didn't take place and we have taken an oath for the welfare of the entire society," he said.

Shah was speaking at the 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry here to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence.

Indirectly referring to the earlier UPA government Shah said, "there was a time before 2014 when the Prime Minister was not considered as a Prime Minister as every minister believed he or she" was the PM.

"There was a policy paralysis in the country and there were Rs 12 lakh crore (worth) scams," the union minister alleged.

Shah also said crony capitalism and price rise were at the peak and the ease of doing business had hit rock bottom then.

"These developments made the country take a unanimous decision to install a government with a majority," he said about the BJP's victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

(Inputs from PTI)

