Modi Calls West Asia Crisis “Worrisome”, Flags Impact on Economy and Indian Livelihoods

PM says government prioritising fuel supply, safety of Indians amid disruptions in key trade and energy routes

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Modi Calls West Asia Crisis “Worrisome”
Modi Calls West Asia Crisis “Worrisome”, Flags Impact on Economy and Indian Livelihoods Photo: Representative Image
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  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the ongoing West Asia conflict as “worrisome”, citing its adverse impact on the global economy and everyday livelihoods.

  • He said India is taking steps to ensure minimal disruption to fuel supplies, despite challenges in cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

  • Emphasising the safety of Indians abroad, Modi noted that assistance is being extended to affected citizens, while urging a united parliamentary voice on the crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the prevailing situation in West Asia “worrisome” as it is having a very adverse impact on the global economy and the livelihoods of people.

Making a statement on the prevailing situation in West Asia in the Lok Sabha, Modi also said that the security of Indians has been the government's biggest priority in times of conflict, and the Centre is sensitive, vigilant and also ready to extend every assistance.

“The current situation in West Asia is worrisome. This crisis has been going on for more than three weeks, having a very adverse impact on the global economy and on people's lives. The entire world is urging all parties to resolve this crisis as quickly as possible," Modi said.

He also said that cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been a challenge from the beginning of the war, yet the government is ensuring that gas and fuel supplies remain the least affected.

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"We all know that India imports 60 per cent of its LPG needs. Due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic supply. LPG production in the country is also being increased,” he said.

The prime minister also said the conflict has created unexpected challenges, including economic, humanitarian and those related to national security.

“The countries affected by the conflict share extensive trade relations with India. The region fulfils a significant portion of our crude oil and gas requirements. It is also important because around 1 crore Indians live and work there," he said.

It is essential that a unanimous and united voice on this crisis reaches the world from Parliament, he said.

Modi also said that since the conflict began, every Indian in the affected areas has been provided with necessary assistance.

“I have spoken with most of the heads of state in West Asia over the phone in two rounds. And they have all assured the safety of Indians,” he said.

Unfortunately, the prime minister said, some people have lost their lives, and some have been injured in the conflict.

Help is being provided to the affected families, Modi said.

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