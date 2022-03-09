Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Mizoram Records 839 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Mizoram now has 3,535 active COVID-19 cases, while 673 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,14,473.

COVID vaccination (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 8:33 pm

Mizoram reported 839 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,18,673, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 665 as one more person from Aizawl succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 18.72 per cent from 17.70 per cent the previous day, he said. The northeastern state had reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Monday.

Mizoram now has 3,535 active COVID-19 cases, while 673 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,14,473. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested 18.54 lakh samples for COVID-19. According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday of which over 6.53 lakh have received both doses of the vaccine.

With PTI Inputs

