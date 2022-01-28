Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Meghalaya Reports 361 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

In Meghalaya, 86,265 people have recovered from the infection, including 348 in the last 24 hours.

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 7:37 pm

Meghalaya recorded 361 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 73 more than the previous day, pushing the caseload to 90,202, a senior health official said.
             

The coronavirus death toll in the state rose to 1,515 as six more patients succumbed to the disease, Health Services director Dr Aman War said. The state now has 2,422 active cases, he said.
             

Of the new cases, the highest 182 patients were detected from East Khasi Hills district, followed by 88 in West Garo Hills, 19 in Ri Bhoi, 15 in West Jaintia Hills, 13 in South West Garo Hills, nine in Eastern West Khasi Hills, seven each in East Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills, six each in East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills, five in West Khasi Hills and four in South West Khasi Hills districts, he said.
             

In Meghalaya, 86,265 people have recovered from the infection, including 348 in the last 24 hours. The state has conducted over 13.12 lakh tests for COVID-19 thus far, he said. Till Thursday, a total of 22.68 lakh people have been inoculated, with over 9,27,180 people receiving both doses of the vaccine, War said.

With PTI inputs.

