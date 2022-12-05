MCD polls: AAP MLA Claims 668 Not Allowed To Vote At Polling Booth As Names Missing From Voters' List

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that 668 voters were not allowed to cast their vote at a polling booth in Karol Bagh here in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections as their names were not on the electoral list.

The party's MLA from Karol Bagh, Vishesh Ravi, demanded re-election at the booth and strict action against the officials for the "mess". "According to the electoral roll and the Nagar Nigam Chunav app, a total of 668 voters from SP Mukherjee Market, Faiz Road were supposed to cast their vote in booth no. 118, Ward-82, AC-23 at the polling station - Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Plot No.6 Jhandewalan. But from the morning the voters were made to run from pillar to post as this booth didn't have the list of voters.

"The RO office had given an electoral roll for each polling booth for the MCD election. When the voters of SP Mukherjee Market, Faiz Road went to booth no. 118, they were not allowed to vote," he alleged. After learning about the matter, Ravi said he reached out to the presiding officer in the polling booth who claimed that the said voters are not on his list.

"He directed us to talk to the AERO and RO. Both these officials were lost and did not give a proper response," Ravi alleged. He claimed they contacted District Magistrate (Central) and they did not receive the calls.

"After multiple calls and writing an email to the State Election Commissioner, we finally received a call from the DM Central. Though they promised to resolve the problem, no resolution was provided. At last, at 4 pm, the RO communicated that due to confusion in his office, the people could not cast their votes," the MLA claimed.There was no immediate reaction from the SEC to the allegations.

(With PTI inputs)