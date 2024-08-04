National

Mayawati Opposes Supreme Court’s Verdict On SC Sub-classification

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati it will become very difficult for crores of Dalits and Tribals if the reservation is abolished.

BSP chief Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati | Photo: PTI
BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday expressed her party's opposition to the recent Supreme Court verdict allowing sub-classification within Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati termed the court's decision “vague” as it didn't set any standards.

"The sub-classification of people within SCs and Scheduled Tribes (STs) has been permitted, our party doesn't agree with it at all," Mayawati said during a presser in Lucknow.

Earlier, Supreme Court in a landmark verdict ruled that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within SCs, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservations to uplifting castes that are socially and educationally more backward.

"Because the atrocities faced by the people of SCs and STs have been faced as a group and this group is equal, in which it would not be right to do any kind of sub-classification," Mayawati was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Appealing to the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision, Mayawati said it will become very difficult for crores of Dalits and tribals if the reservation is abolished.

Supreme Court Upholds Sub-Classification Within SC, ST Reservation
Supreme Court Upholds Sub-Classification Within SC, ST Reservation

BY Outlook Web Desk

Claiming that only 10 or 11 per cent of SCs and STs are economically strong, Mayawati stated the condition of the rest of 90 per cent is dire.

These 90 per cent SCs and STs will be left behind if the Supreme Court's decision is considered, the BSP chief further said.

Targeting the ruling BJP and the Congress, she said, "The Centre and the BJP, who claim to support the SC-ST community, should advocate for them properly, which they did not. The Congress also adopted a vague attitude on the matter."

Mayawati called on the BJP government at the Centre to amend the Constitution in Parliament and include the amendment in the Ninth Schedule if their intention is clear.

Jawaharlal Nehru
Supreme Court Judge Refers To Nehru's 1961 Letter In SC/ST Sub-Classification Verdict

BY Outlook Web Desk

"I do not accept the decision taken by the Supreme Court because Parliament also has the right to overturn it. If they do not overturn it, then whether it is the Congress, the BJP, or other parties, their intentions are not clear in the matter of reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs," she said.

