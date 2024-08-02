Supreme Court Judge Refers To Nehru's 1961 Letter In SC/ST Sub-Classification Verdict

Justice Mithal said: "Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, in his letter dated June 27, 1961, addressed to all the chief ministers of all the states, lamented upon the habit of giving reservations and privileges to any caste or group and expressed that such practice ought to be given up and emphasis to help the citizens on economic considerations and not on caste basis and that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes do deserve help but not in the shape of any kind of reservation, more particularly in services."