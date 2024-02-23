Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi Passes Away At 86 After Cardiac Arrest

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi, who has also been the chief minister of Maharashtra, passed away on Friday at a Mumbai hospital where he was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The former Maharashtra chief minister was admitted in the ICU of P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday and breathed his last at the private medical facility, family sources said.
The 86-year-old Shiv Sena stalwart was severely ill, the hospital had said in a statement on Thursday.
Joshi was admitted to the same hospital in May last year after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
Joshi served as chief minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state.
He was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.
His family said last rites will be conducted at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 3 pm on Friday, prior to which his body shall be at his residence from 11 am to 2 pm.