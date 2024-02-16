Manipur: Situation Tense, Internet Suspended After Violence In Churachandpur

The Manipur government on Friday suspended internet services in Churachandpur district for five days after violence broke out there over an action taken against a policeman.

The situation in the district remained tense this morning after the offices of the superintendent of police and the deputy commissioner were vandalised, vehicles used by CAPF were torched by a mob and the national flag at the SP office complex was pulled down, an official told PTI.

"There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, posts and video messages inciting the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation..there is imminent danger for loss of lives/ damage to public or private property and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours," the notification said.