Man Dies Of Beating In Police Custody In UP's Deoria; Cop Booked For Murder

The incident happened in a village under the Barhaj Police Station jurisdiction and police have booked a sub-inspector and some other policemen for murder.

Man Dies Of Beating In Police Custody In UP | Photo: Representational Image
A man died in police custody here allegedly after being beaten by policemen, an officer said on Wednesday. Angry villagers gathered at the police post and set a sub-inspector's motorcycle on fire.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the incident and demanded at least Rs 5 crore for the family of the victim, 32-year-old Daddan Yadav.

The custodial death led to an outcry among the villagers, who reached the police post where the SI was posted and set his motorcycle on fire.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said Daddan Yadav, a native of Satrao village, was allegedly beaten by SI Virendra Kushwaha and his fellow policemen on Monday.

According to Daddan Yadav's family, he was rushed to a hospital with severe wounds, where seeing his critical condition, doctors referred him to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria.

Daddan Yadav succumbed Tuesday night during treatment at the hospital. According to villagers, Kushwaha had a dispute with a former village head Chandrabhan Yadav and Daddan Yadav was an associate of Chandrabhan Yadav's son Rajesh Yadav.

The SP said that on the complaint of Daddan Yadav's family, a case of murder was registered against Kushwaha and a few other policemen late Tuesday night.

Kushwaha is absconding and the search is on for him. Responding to the incident, Akhilesh on X wrote, "Under the BJP rule, some corrupt people in the police administration have started feeling that if they do anything illegal, their BJP masters will save them...A case of murder should be registered against the accused police of Deoria and a compensation of at least Rs 5 crore should be given to the family of the deceased."

