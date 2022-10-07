Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man Booked For Raping A 52-Year-Old Woman In Gurugram

On Thursday, the police here booked a man for allegedly raping a 52-year-old woman repeatedly for more than a year, officials said.

Representative image of marital rape.
Man booked for raping a 52-year-old woman in Gurugram PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 8:43 am

The police here have booked a man for allegedly raping a 52-year-old woman repeatedly for more than a year, officials said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the accused used to work for her husband as a driver and also help with household chores, they said.

On December 10, 2019, when she was alone at home, the driver entered her room and molested her, the complainant alleged.

When she resisted, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her husband and raped her, she added. After that day, the accused allegedly raped her repeatedly for more than a year and threatened to kill her husband when she tried to stop him, the police said, quoting the complainant.

"I remained silent for long, but now I finally decided to approach the police," the woman said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered in this connection against the driver under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the women's police station in Sector 51 on Wednesday, police officials said.

A senior police officer said they were verifying the facts, and action would be taken as per the law.

Related stories

Gurugram Police Register FIR Over Social Media Advertisements For Sale Of Arms

Delhi-NCR Rains: Gurugram Issues WFH Advisory To Private Offices, Order Schools To Remain Shut

Gurugram Admin Orders Structural Audit Of 17 High-rise Societies After Seven Months Of Roof Collapse

Tags

National Rape Rape Case Gurugram Gurugram Police FIR Indian Penal Code (IPC) IPC Sections 376 IPC Sections 506
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally