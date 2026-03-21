Man Arrested for Posting AI-Generated Images of PM Modi

Delhi Police arrested Siddhnath Kumar from Arwal district in Bihar for allegedly posting objectionable AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Police said he “created and circulated objectionable images… using artificial intelligence tools,” posting them from multiple social media accounts.
Kumar has been booked under BNS sections for forgery, defamation and criminal intimidation, while police probe the extent of circulation and networks involved.
Delhi Police has arrested a man from Bihar's Arwal district for allegedly posting objectionable AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, an official said on Saturday.
According to a senior police officer, Siddhnath Kumar, the accused, was taken into custody from Maulanachak village in a joint operation by Delhi Police and their local counterparts.
According to the police, Kumar has been sent to Delhi for further investigation.
The accused was the subject of a case filed with the Lodhi Colony Special Cell. According to a police statement, the investigation revealed that Kumar reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) means to produce and disseminate offensive photographs of Prime Minister Modi that were shared on social media from several accounts.
Police believe the material was posted to deceive people and disturb public order. The accused also shared morphed images involving a woman BJP legislator and a woman leader from abroad.
Police are examining the extent of circulation and the networks through which the content was disseminated, the statement said.
Kumar has been booked under sections 336(4) (forgery), 356 (defamation) and 351(1) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, police said.