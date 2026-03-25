Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Claims 8 lakh Deletions From SIR Voter List, Demands Transparency

Mamata Banerjee questioned missing hard copies of SIR list, allegeed voter deletions and warned against NRC and detention camps in Bengal

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Mamata Banerjee continues sit-in protest in Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Banerjee alleges 8 lakh names removed from 27 lakh voters under SIR adjudication.

  • Seeks physical copies of supplementary list, questions lack of transparency.

  • Says no NRC or detention camps will be allowed in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that eight lakh names have been deleted in the first supplementary list from the 27 lakh electors whose voting eligibility was adjudicated as part of the SIR exercise.

Addressing an election rally at Naxalbari in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district, she criticised the BJP for "causing misery" to the people through what she described as an "ill-planned SIR".

Banerjee also demanded that physical copies of the supplementary list, which has been published online, be made available immediately to enable verification.

"I have been told that 8 lakh names of 27 lakh voters under adjudication have been deleted from the first supplementary list. But where is that list? Why have hard copies of that list not yet been put up in government offices so far?" she asked.

"I can only verify the information after that list is displayed," she added.

The first supplementary list, containing around 60 lakh names of voters under judicial scrutiny, was published by the Election Commission late on Monday night. However, the poll body is yet to officially confirm the total number of adjudicated voters in the list or the number of deletions.

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Banerjee further alleged that elderly citizens were made to stand in SIR queues and had their citizenship questioned, asking, "how can the BJP dare to come to the same people seeking votes?" She asserted, "Till the time I am around, there will be no NRC exercise in Bengal and no detention camps will be allowed to be built."

(with PTI inputs)

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