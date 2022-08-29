Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Branding Everyone As ‘Thieves’, Party Showcasing Its Leaders ‘Holy’

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the BJP is parking money abroad through hawala, while vowing to defeat the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

CM Mamata Banerjee hiked the financial assistance for the states Durga puja-organising club
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 3:36 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the central agencies and "ill-gotten money of the BJP" are being used to dislodge elected state governments run by parties that are opposed to the saffron camp. 

She vowed to defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally of her party's student wing, Banerjee said a malicious campaign has been unleashed against senior TMC leaders, including her, Firhad Hakim and Abhishek Banerjee. 

“The BJP is branding everybody as thieves. They are campaigning in a way as if all of us in the TMC are thieves and only the BJP and its leaders are holy. Had I not been in politics, I would have torn out their tongues,” she said. 

Apprehending that Hakim might be arrested as he was recently summoned by the central agencies, the TMC supremo said, “If he is arrested, you can rest assured it will be a fake case, just to harass him,”

“They (BJP) are talking about the money with TMC leaders. From where is the BJP getting thousand of crores to dislodge elected state governments in line of the Maharashtra model. The BJP is parking money abroad through hawala. The BJP has to be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

Referring to the recent incident of the alleged rape of a woman at the India-Bangladesh border by BSF jawans, she wondered whether such an incident happened due to the Centre's decision to broaden the paramilitary force’s jurisdiction from 15km to 50km in bordering areas.

“The BJP talks about 'Beti Bachao' and 'Beti Padhao' and its government released those involved in Bilkis Bano case. Is this justice? We will organise 48-hour long dharna here in Kolkata to press for action against the accused,” she added.

(With PTI inputs)
 

