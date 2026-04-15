Mamata Banerjee Greets Poila Boishakh, Urges Voters To Reply To 'Zamindars In Delhi'

West Bengal Chief Minister calls for unity and appeals to electorate to protect voting rights ahead of Assembly elections.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
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Mamata Banerjee Poila Boishakh, Poila Boishakh 2026
Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Plot to Split Bengal, Bribe Candidates Ahead of Polls Photo: Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mamata Banerjee extended Poila Boishakh greetings wishing people a blemish-free Bengali New Year.

  • She accused "zamindars in Delhi" of trying to snatch voting rights and urged a democratic reply.

  • The Chief Minister appealed to voters to support Trinamool Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended Poila Boishakh greetings to people on the occasion of Bengali New Year and urged the electorate to give a befitting reply to the attempts by the "zamindars in Delhi" to snatch people's voting rights.

According to PTI, in a post on X, she expressed hope the Bengali New Year would make people's lives "free of blemishes". She also highlighted Bengal's cultural legacy, adding that the state stands as a symbol of communal harmony.

The incumbent chief minister alleged that some "malevolent forces" were attempting to tarnish this harmony, and accused "Delhi's zamindars" of trying to usurp people's voting rights, PTI reported.

Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to ‘Take Revenge’ Over Electoral Roll Deletions - Representative Image
Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to ‘Take Revenge’ Over Electoral Roll Deletions

BY PTI

"Remember, we must give a befitting reply to them democratically," Banerjee said in the X post.

Calling for unity, she urged people to vow to break down the "walls of narrow-mindedness" and remain united against divisive and authoritarian forces.

She also appealed to voters to uphold their democratic rights in the forthcoming Assembly elections by voting for the Trinamool Congress, according to PTI.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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