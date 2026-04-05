Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to ‘Take Revenge’ Over Electoral Roll Deletions

TMC chief alleges voter suppression during SIR, targets Centre and Election Commission of India ahead of Bengal polls

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to ‘Take Revenge’
Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to ‘Take Revenge’ Over Electoral Roll Deletions Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mamata Banerjee called on voters to “take revenge” through ballots against alleged deletions during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

  • She accused Amit Shah and the Centre of orchestrating the exercise, while questioning the need for fresh rolls instead of using 2024 data.

  • The TMC chief also alleged administrative bias, warned of possible EVM malfunctions, and urged vigilance among party workers until counting day.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged people to cast their votes to take revenge for the deletion of people's names from the electoral rolls.

The Trinamool Congress chief urged people whose names have been deleted from the voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to move appeals before the tribunal.

Addressing an election rally at Samserganj, which was the epicentre of violence during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district in April 2025, she said, "Cast your votes to take revenge for deletion of people's names, and against the SIR so that the results reflect that."

Banerjee asked the TMC workers to remain vigilant till the counting date on May 4. Assembly polls in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.

In an apparent reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee alleged that he was behind the deletion of voters' names in West Bengal during the SIR exercise.

Related Content
L: Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah | R: West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee - File Image
Bihar BJP Chief Backs Amit Shah, Alleges TMC Govt In Bengal Protecting Infiltrators
rep image | - IMAGO/ANI News
SIR Controversy Tilts Bengal Contest In TMC’s Favour: Ghose
West Bengal CM Mamata Accuses BJP, EC of ‘Invisible Rigging’ Through Voter List Revision - PTI
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls
Assembly Elections 2026 - null
Assembly Elections 2026: As Mamata Takes Centre Stage, BJP Goes For Final Push, SIR, Identity & Welfarism In Focus
Related Content

"If you have the guts, fight directly," she said.

The Flagship Project - Outlook Magazine
Assembly Elections 2026 – Flagship Project: Blue And Red And Black, The Bastions Against BJP Takeover

BY Outlook News Desk

Asking all the TMC workers to remain vigilant during the election period, Banerjee said, "I hope none of our booth agents will sell themselves off to the BJP, in the interest of West Bengal." Claiming that EVM machines will be made to malfunction at some places, the TMC chief instructed party workers not to allow EC officials to repair the machines and instead demand replacements.

Speaking at the rally in support of Mohammed Nur Alam in Samserganj and Mohammed Amirul Islam in Farakka, Banerjee accused the BJP of spreading canards against her that she did not do much for the interest of the Muslims, maintaining that she has fought hard against the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Murshidabad witnessed violence during the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to the death of some persons including a father-son duo who were hacked to death by a mob, with the BJP accusing the TMC of engineering violent agitations in various parts of the district.

Claiming that development work has stalled owing to the assembly polls, she said, "They (EC) have transferred nearly 500 officers, but this is only for a month; work will begin again after that." The chief minister accused the EC of "deleting names of some, while intimidating some others", in the name of SIR of electoral rolls.

Banerjee asked why the assembly polls could not be conducted with the same electoral rolls used in the 2024 general elections.

"If the voter list contained names of infiltrators, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister also won with their votes earlier, so they should have resigned first," she said.

Claiming that she and her party will never allow the establishment of detention camps in the name of NRC, Banerjee said, "That is why you are being vengeful against me." She sought to remind that the Election Commission's authority over the state's administration is till completion of the election process.

The chief minister asked why several senior officers of her government, who were earlier replaced from their positions by the EC, were being sent to the assembly poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

Banerjee alleged that officers who are relatives of BJP leaders have been deputed in West Bengal.

She claimed that during the TMC rule, youths from among the minority community and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes got better education opportunities and made it to the IAS, IPS and WBPS cadre and also became doctors and engineers.

"The society is advancing, but the jealous BJP people cannot stand this," the TMC chief said.

Banerjee assured people that women will receive lifelong financial benefits under Lakshmir Bhandar scheme if the TMC returns to power for a fourth consecutive term.

"We will find livelihood opportunities for those registered under Banglar Yuba Sathi," she said about the newly launched scheme to provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 each to the jobless youths in the state.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  4. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia