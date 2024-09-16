National

'We Will Attend': Protesting Doctors Demand Meeting Minutes To Be Recorded On Mamata's 'Final Call'

In an email to the protesting junior doctors, Chief secretary Manoj Pant asked them to reach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat at 5 pm on Monday for the talks.

Kolkata junior doctors meeting CM Mamata Banerjee
A delegation of protesting junior doctors in Kolkata went to CM Mamata Banerjee's residence on September 14 for talks but it did not take place after live recording was not allowed. Photo: PTI


The West Bengal government on Monday "for the fifth and the final time" invited the protesting junior doctors for talks to end the RG Kar impasse, two days after the dialogue failed to take off over disagreement on live-streaming of the meeting.

The agitating doctors in response said that their are willing to attend the meeting to resolve the impasse but on the condition that the minutes of meeting be recorded by both parties.

What Did CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Final Invite' Say?

In an email to the protesting junior doctors, Chief secretary Manoj Pant asked them to reach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat at 5 pm on Monday for the talks.

"This is the fifth and the final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the honourable CM and the delegates. In line with our discussion the day before (Saturday), we are once again inviting you for the meeting with the CM at her Kalighat residence for discussions with an open mind," he wrote.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - PTI
RG Kar Protest: Mamata Says No To Live Streaming Of Meeting; Doctors Asked To Leave When They Agreed To Talk

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pant hoped "Good sense will prevail" as mutually agreed on Saturday that there will be no live-streaming or videography of the meeting given the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

"Instead, the minutes of the meeting will be recorded and signed by both the parties," he said..

What Did Protesting Doctors Say?

Responding to the mail, the agitating doctors said they will discuss among themselves and then announce their decision whether to attend the meeting.

"We will attend meeting at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence to resolve RG Kar impasse," they said.

The doctor also told the Chief Secretary, "Arrest of Kolkata Police officer by CBI in RG Kar case enhances need for meeting's transparency".

Chief Secretary informed that doctors that both parties will sign minutes of meeting, copies will be shared with each side at end of talks.

Junior doctors of the state-run hospital have been on cease work in protest against the rape-murder of a doctor in the facility on August 9.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Agitators take cover during rains - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Junior Doctors Continue To Protest Amid Rain In Kolkata, Citizens Provide Food, Water

BY Photo Webdesk

Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where junior doctors were protesting and assured them that their demands would be addressed, asking them to come for talks, but the proposed meeting fell through with the protesters claiming that they were asked to leave "unceremoniously" after waiting for three hours at the gates of CM's residence.

After the protesters refused to enter Banerjee's residence due to the government's rejection of their demand for a live telecast, she came out to appeal to the doctors to join the talks and urged them "not to insult her," and promised them that a signed copy of the minutes of the meeting would be given.

