National

Junior Doctors Continue To Protest Amid Rain In Kolkata, Citizens Provide Food, Water

The junior doctors continued their ceasework and sit-in protest outside Swasthya Bhavan in Kolkata for a third day, demanding justice for a resident doctor raped and murdered in August. Talks with the Bengal government failed, while voluntary organizations provided food to the protesters amid ongoing rain.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Agitators take cover during rains | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Agitators take cover during rains as junior doctors continued their 'cease work' and sit-in demonstration against the RG Kar Hospital incident for the third consecutive day, outside Swasthya Bhavan in Kolkata. On Thursday, the proposed talks to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse between agitating junior doctors and the Bengal government failed to take off.

2/9
Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior Doctors Forum block a road leading to the West Bengal Health Headquarters
Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior Doctors Forum block a road leading to the West Bengal Health Headquarters | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Members of the Junior Doctors Forum block a road leading to the West Bengal Health Headquarters, shouting slogans as they protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

3/9
Kolkata rape-murder case: 3rd day of Junior doctors demonstration in Kolkata
Kolkata rape-murder case: 3rd day of Junior doctors' demonstration in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Members of the Junior Doctors Forum block a road leading to the West Bengal Health Headquarters, as they protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

4/9
Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors dharna in Kolkata
Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors' dharna in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Members of the Junior Doctors Forum block a road leading to the West Bengal Health Headquarters, shouting slogans as they protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

5/9
Kolkata rape-murder case: Protest by the members of the Junior Doctors Forum
Kolkata rape-murder case: Protest by the members of the Junior Doctors Forum | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

A road leading to West Bengal state Health Headquarters is blocked with huge stack of drinking water pilled on road during a protest by the members of the Junior Doctors Forum demanding justice against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

6/9
Kolkata rape-murder case: Members of the Junior Doctors Forum have lunch provided by the voluntary organisations
Kolkata rape-murder case: Members of the Junior Doctors Forum have lunch provided by the voluntary organisations | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Members of the Junior Doctors Forum have lunch provided by the voluntary organisations as they join in a protest rally demanding justice for the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

7/9
Kolkata rape-murder case: Members of the voluntary organisations offer foods to the protesting Junior Doctors
Kolkata rape-murder case: Members of the voluntary organisations offer foods to the protesting Junior Doctors | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Members of the voluntary organisations offer foods to the protesting members of the Junior Doctors Forum demanding justice against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

8/9
Kolkata rape-murder case: Sympathisers stand by the posters of an ongoing protest rally in Kolkata
Kolkata rape-murder case: Sympathisers stand by the posters of an ongoing protest rally in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Sympathisers stand by the posters of an ongoing protest rally by the Junior Doctors Forum demanding justice against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

9/9
Kolkata rape-murder case: Onlookers walk past posters of an ongoing protest rally by the Junior Doctors in Kolkata
Kolkata rape-murder case: Onlookers walk past posters of an ongoing protest rally by the Junior Doctors in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Onlookers walk past posters of an ongoing protest rally by the Junior Doctors Forum, demanding justice against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.

