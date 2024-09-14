Junior Doctors Continue To Protest Amid Rain In Kolkata, Citizens Provide Food, Water

Agitators take cover during rains as junior doctors continued their 'cease work' and sit-in demonstration against the RG Kar Hospital incident for the third consecutive day, outside Swasthya Bhavan in Kolkata. On Thursday, the proposed talks to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse between agitating junior doctors and the Bengal government failed to take off.
Members of the Junior Doctors Forum block a road leading to the West Bengal Health Headquarters, shouting slogans as they protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.
A road leading to West Bengal state Health Headquarters is blocked with huge stack of drinking water pilled on road during a protest by the members of the Junior Doctors Forum demanding justice against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.
Members of the Junior Doctors Forum have lunch provided by the voluntary organisations as they join in a protest rally demanding justice for the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.
Members of the voluntary organisations offer foods to the protesting members of the Junior Doctors Forum demanding justice against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.
Sympathisers stand by the posters of an ongoing protest rally by the Junior Doctors Forum demanding justice against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital in early August, in Kolkata.
