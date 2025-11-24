Malaysia To Ban Social Media For Under-16s From 2026 Amid Online Safety Concerns

Malaysia plans to block social media access for users under 16 from 2026.
The move follows global actions in Australia and Europe to tighten age controls.
Officials cite rising risks such as cyberbullying, scams and child sexual abuse.
Malaysia will move to prohibit social media access for children under 16 from 2026, as authorities step up efforts to address rising concerns over online harms and the impact of digital platforms on young users, according to Reuters.
Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Sunday (23 November 2025) that the government was studying models used in Australia and other countries to enforce age limits, stressing the need to shield minors from cyberbullying, financial scams and child sexual abuse. “We hope by next year that social media platforms will comply with the government’s decision to bar those under the age of 16 from opening user accounts,” he told reporters, in remarks published by The Star and reported by Reuters.
The review comes amid a broader debate on the health and safety effects of social media on children, with companies such as TikTok, Snapchat, Google and Meta Platforms facing lawsuits in the United States over allegations that their services have contributed to a youth mental health crisis, Reuters reported.
Australia is preparing to implement its own restrictions, with platforms expected to deactivate accounts held by users under 16 from next month—an approach that regulators globally are watching closely. Several European countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Greece, are jointly piloting an age-verification app to standardise enforcement.
Neighbouring Indonesia had signalled earlier this year that it would introduce a minimum age for social media access, but later opted for a softer regulation requiring platforms to strengthen age checks and block harmful content.
Malaysia, meanwhile, has placed increasing pressure on tech firms in response to what officials describe as a spike in content related to online gambling and posts touching on race, religion and royalty. Under rules that took effect in January, any platform or messaging service with more than eight million users in the country must obtain a licence.
According to Reuters, the planned age ban forms part of a wider tightening of digital oversight as the government seeks greater accountability from social media companies.
(With inputs from Reuters)