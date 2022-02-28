Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Making Progress In Evacuation Of Indians From Ukraine; 8,000 Evacuated So Far: MEA

The MEA said India is also sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The Russian attack on Ukraine began four days ago.

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, New Delhi. PTI

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 7:50 pm

India managed to accelerate its efforts to get its nationals out of Ukraine in the last 24 hours, though the situation on the ground continues to be "complex and fluid" in terms of evacuation of people, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. It said a total of 1,396 Indians were brought back home in six flights as part of the evacuation mission and the total number of Indians who have left Ukraine since India issued the first advisory earlier this month is around 8,000.

The MEA said India is also sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The Russian attack on Ukraine began four days ago. India started issuing advisories in mid-February, asking Indians to consider leaving Ukraine after tensions increased between Moscow and Kyiv.

The government has already decided to send four Union ministers as the prime minister's envoys to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova to oversee the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine through its border crossings with these countries. At a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Union minister Hardeep Puri will go to Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia will oversee the evacuation process in Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju will travel to Slovakia and Gen. (retd) V K Singh is leaving for Poland.

"The special envoys will go to these countries to basically coordinate and oversee the evacuation process there on the ground," he said. Bagchi said that the "situation on the ground in terms of evacuation continues to be complex and fluid. Nevertheless, we have been able to accelerate our evaluation process clearly over the last 24 hours".

With PTI Inputs

