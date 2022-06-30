Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackery Resigns As CM; Fadnavis Likely To Claim Stake | Top Developments

Following day-long political upheaval in the Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday. Thackeray in a televised address made the announcement of his resignation after losing his case inside Supreme Court. The Apex Court in its order had directed the former to prove its majority tomorrow.



"I don't want to play these games. If those people who were brought up by the Sena chief (Balasaheb Thackeray) want to rejoice in the fact that they pulled his son down then it is my mistake that I put my faith in them. I don't want the blood of my Shiv Sainiks to spill on the streets and so I am stepping down from the CM's post as well as that of an MLC," said Thackeray in a televised address, that has garnered praise on the social media for his "grace and poise", as many described it. Uddhav Thackeray also quit as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.



Uddhav Thackeray visited a temple after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to the Governor.



Earlier, the SC agreed to hear at 5 pm the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday. But with the resignation, the floor test is now void.



Following the resignation, BJP leaders were seen distributing sweets and heard shouting slogans at Mumbai's Taj hotel. At the centre of it, all was former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who met the Governor Tuesday evening and set off the end game.



BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who is expected to make a comeback as chief minister after holding the post from 2014 to 2019, is scheduled to brief the media later Thursday on the future course of action, which will include staking claim to form the next government.



Taking to Twitter, the BJP Maharashtra tweeted a video of Fadnavis, saying, "I will come again For the creation of a new Maharashtra! Jai Maharashtra."

BJP leader BL Santosh stated, "End of one of the darkest period of administration for Maharashtra. Along with ideological bankruptcy , unparalleled corruption, destruction of administrative apparatus, halting a vibrant economic environment the period also saw the new low of major section of media."

End of one of the darkest period of administration for Maharashtra. Along with ideological bankruptcy , unparalleled corruption, destruction of administrative apparatus, halting a vibrant economic environment the period also saw the new low of major section of media. — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) June 29, 2022

All eyes are on Raj Bhavan to see when does Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invite the BJP to form the next government in the state.



According to media reports, Fadnavis is likely to stake claims to form a government.



Meanwhile, the rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde will convene a meeting at The Taj in Goa at 10 am on Thursday. They are putting up at the hotel at present.



Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat issued a statement saying there won’t be a special session of the Assembly on Thursday as the purpose for which it was convened (floor test) does not exist anymore.

Anticipating that the rebel Sena MLAs might start returning to Mumbai soon, police have beefed up security in the city, an official said.