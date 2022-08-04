Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Maharashtra: Nearly 60,000 Candidates Register For Agniveer Posts In Recruitment Rally In Nagpur

The Army recruitment rally began on July 5 for male candidates of Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Akola and Yavatmal districts.

More than 59,000 persons registered at an Army recruitment rally here for various 'Agniveer' posts under the Centre's new Agnipath scheme Photo: PTI

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 10:24 pm

More than 59,000 persons registered at an Army recruitment rally here for various 'Agniveer' posts under the Centre's new Agnipath scheme, an official said on Thursday. The last date for registration was August 3 and the total number of Agniveer aspirants stood at 59,911, a defence release said.

The Army recruitment rally began on July 5 for male candidates of Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Akola and Yavatmal districts. "The physical test and post verification of documents will be held at Nagpur on September 22. This is the highest number of registrations so far at ARO Nagpur," the release informed.

(With PTI inputs)

