Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Government Functioning Not Affected By Delay In Cabinet Expansion: CM Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde made the remarks in response to questions about the delay in expansion of the Maharashtra council of ministers since the change of guard in the state on June 30.

undefined
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 8:11 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the functioning of the state government has not been affected in any way due to the delay in the expansion of the council of ministers and that more ministers will be inducted soon.

Shinde made the remarks in response to questions about the delay in expansion of the Maharashtra council of ministers since the change of guard in the state on June 30.

Shinde assumed office on June 30 after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray in the face of a rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as deputy chief minister of the BJP-backed government headed by Shinde, who led the rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks.

Related stories

Eknath Shinde Ill, Devendra Fadnavis Reaches Delhi Amid Speculations Of Cabinet Expansion

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Government Issued 751 Government Resolutions In One Month

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM Eknath Shinde Says `Soon', Spokesperson Of His Faction Says `Likely In Four Days'

"The work of the government has not been affected in any way. The decision making process has not been affected. I and the deputy chief minister have been taking decisions and there is no impact on the working of the government,” Shinde told reporters here.

Shinde is in the national capital to attend a meeting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav National Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening and the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on Sunday.

“This visit to Delhi is not at all connected with the expansion of the council of ministers,” Shinde said. “The cabinet expansion will happen at the earliest” was the refrain of the chief minister to questions about the delay.

Earlier this week, Fadnavis was in the national capital for meetings with the BJP leadership to discuss the political situation in the state even as the Supreme Court continued to hear a bunch of petitions in connection with the change of government in Maharashtra.

Shinde, who was indisposed and advised rest by doctors, had stayed back in Mumbai. Shinde and Fadnavis have been holding fort as a two-member cabinet, apparently awaiting the decision of the apex court before adding new members to the council of ministers.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petitions related to Maharashtra government formation on Monday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde State Government Maharashtra Council Of Ministers Uddhav Thackeray BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey