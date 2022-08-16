Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Camp MLA Threatens Uddhav Thackeray's Faction's Workers, Complaint Filed

Amid growing rift between the two factions of Shiv Sena, a video went viral on Monday in which Eknath Shinde faction's MLA Prakash Surve asked his supporters to beat up workers of the Uddhav Thackeray's faction.

In the video, Surve was also seen assuring his supporters that he would bail them out if they face any legal action.

Later, workers of the Thackeray-led Sena complained to police, seeking action against Surve, the legislator from Magathane in northwest Mumbai.

In the video, Surve says, “We will not be complacent. We have to show them their place and not tolerate anyone bullying us...If anyone says anything then beat him up, Prakash Surve is sitting here...pulp them.

“If you cannot break their hands, then break their legs. I will ensure your bail the next day. We will not spare anyone who needles us. We will them by horns and disembowel them."

When contacted, Surve refused to comment on the video.

Surve is one of the Shiv Sena MLAs backing Chief Minister Shinde, who led a revolt against party chief Uddhav Thackeray earlier this year, resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Meanwhile, workers of the Udhhav faction filed a complaint with Dahisar police in Mumbai, seeking action against Surve.

An official from Dahisar police station said, “We have received a written complaint from the Shiv Sena workers against Prakash Surve. They have demanded action against Surve, but we are verifying the facts and an investigation is on. No FIR has been registered yet."

(With PTI inputs)