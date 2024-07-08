The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a person linked to the alleged "manipulation" in the NEET-UG examination in Latur in Mahrashtra making it the ninth arrest by the probe agency in this case.
The man identified as Nanjunethappa G was taken into custody by the CBI.
According to reports, two government school teachers in Latur allegedly demanded over Rs five lakh from NEET-UG aspirants to guarantee their success in the exam.
NEET-UG Scam: CBI Investigation In Bihar
Authorities mentioned that the CBI has arrested six individuals in the Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case, along with one person each connected to suspected irregularities in Latur and Godhra, and another from Dehradun in connection with a broader conspiracy.
The Centre had asked the agency to probe the matter following a massive row over alleged malpractices in the test held on May 5.
The CBI has registered six FIRs in the case. The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper while the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra pertain to impersonation of candidates and cheating.
The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.
NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.
(With PTI inputs)