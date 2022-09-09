Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees 47 Covid-19 Cases, 36 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 270

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,825 on Friday after the detection of 47 cases, a health official said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 8:35 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,825 on Friday after the detection of 47 cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, while the positivity rate stood at 0.7 percent, he added.

The recovery count increased by 36 to touch 10,42,785, leaving the state with 270 active cases, the official said.

With 6,259 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,99,52,408, he added.

A government release said 13,04,16,660 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 22,676 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,825, new cases 47, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,785, active cases 270 number of tests so far 2,99,52,408.

(Inputs from PTI)

