Madhya Pradesh Logs 29 Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally Below 200

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 29 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 10,53,986, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 10:16 pm

The Covid-19 death toll increased by one to 10,771, the official said.

The positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, stood at 0.5 percent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 41 to touch 10,43,023, leaving the state with 192 active cases, the official said.

With 5,301 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,99,81,684, he added.

A government release said 13,18,32,690 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 24,686 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,986, new cases 29, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,023, active cases 192, total tests 2,99,81,684.

(Inputs from PTI)

