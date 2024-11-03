National

Madhya Pradesh: CM's Panel Finds 'No Conspiracy' After 10 Elephants Die In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve In 72 Hours

The CM is dissatisfied with the preliminary report of the forest department that the pachyderms died after consuming a lot of kodo millets, an official, who attended the urgent meeting convened by Yadav on Friday night, told PTI.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
10 elephants died within 72 hours in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh
10 elephants died within 72 hours in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh
info_icon

A high-level team sent by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve following the death of 10 elephants did not come across any “conspiracy theory”, one of its members said on Saturday.

The team comprising MP forest junior minister Pradeep Airwar, additional chief secretary Ashok Baranwal and head of Forest Force Aseem Shrivastava visited the spot inside the protected forest.

According to wildlife expert Ajay Dubey, never before have ten elephants died within a 72-hour period in the country.

An official said that the CM rushed Ahirwar and the two top bureaucrats to the reserve and asked them to submit a report on the elephant deaths that have made national headlines.

The CM is dissatisfied with the preliminary report of the forest department that the pachyderms died after consuming a lot of kodo millets, an official, who attended the urgent meeting convened by Yadav on Friday night, told PTI.

Quoting the CM at the meeting, the official said Yadav stated that he had never heard of elephants dying after eating kodo millets. “The CM was unhappy over the failure to scientifically ascertain the cause of deaths even after three days,” he said.

Speaking to PTI over the phone from the tiger reserve in the state’s Umaria district, Shrivastava said, “No conspiracy theory has come to light so far.”

Asked about their findings during the visit, he said, “We have been asked to prepare a report. We are discussing it. The report will come out once it is finalised,” he said.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed and one injured near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Saturday by three elephants which are believed to be part of the herd that lost 10 jumbos earlier.

Asked whether the elephants have been captured, Shrivastava said, “No.”

Minister Ahirwar told PTI, “We are here. I am here till Sunday evening. The inquiry touching all aspects is on. The report will be out in three to four days and everything will be clear.”

On October 29, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under the Khitoli range of the reserve, while four died on October 30 and two on October 31.

As per officials, the post-mortem of the carcasses has pointed to toxicity along with huge quantities of kodo millets in their stomachs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Indian Spinners Seek To Spin NZ's Innings To An Early End
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Mumbai Weather Forecast
  3. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2: Jadeja, Ashwin Bag Seven; Visitors Lead By 143 At Stumps | IND - 263; NZ - 235 & 171/9
  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODI Series: Live Streaming, Full Squads, Schedule - All Details Of AFG Vs BAN Matches In UAE
  5. IND Vs AUS Tests: Ricky Ponting Advocates For Nathan McSweeney As Australia's Opening Choice Against India
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Sahin Picks Up Key Comeback Win
  2. Girona 4-3 Leganes, La Liga: Stuani Stars As Hosts Clinch Seven-Goal Thriller
  3. Wolves 2-2 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Guehi Leveller Piles Pressure On O’Neil
  4. Udinese 0-2 Juventus, Serie A: Old Lady Youngsters Inspire Return To Winning Ways
  5. Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Kompany Not Focused On Champions League Pressure
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  2. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  4. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Exclusive Friendships For 'Vishwa Mitra' India In Multi-Polar World: S Jaishankar
  2. Madhya Pradesh: CM's Panel Finds 'No Conspiracy' After 10 Elephants Die In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve In 72 Hours
  3. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
  4. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  5. 'Worst Slogan': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Remark
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  2. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
World News
  1. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  2. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  3. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  4. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
  5. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival