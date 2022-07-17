Madhya Pradesh Civic Body Polls: BJP Wins One Mayoral Seat, Leads In 5 Other Civic Bodies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday registered victory in the mayoral election in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur city.

The BJP is also leading in five other mayoral elections as the counting is on in the 11 civic bodies elections held earlier this month.

BJP candidate Madhuri Patel won the mayoral election in Burhanpur on Sunday. She defeated her Congress rival Shahnaz Ansari by a margin of 542 votes, polling 52,823 votes against Ansari's 52,281 votes, according to the district returning officer.

The BJP was also leading in Bhopal, Sagar, Satna, Indore, and Khandwa. The Congress was ahead in Gwalior and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Singrauli, as per the latest trends.

In Bhopal, BJP's mayoral candidate Malti Rai was leading by a margin of 13,211 votes against her nearest Congress rival Vibha Patel after the second round of counting, an official informed.

In the Sagar mayoral poll, BJP's Sangeeta Tiwari was leading by a margin of 9,807 votes against Congress candidate Nidhi Jain after the fifth round, as per official information.

In Satna, BJP's Yogesh Tamrakar was leading by a margin of 24,380 votes against Congress nominee Siddharth Kushwaha after the ninth round, officials said.

In Indore, BJP candidate Pushyamitra Bhargava was leading by a margin of 14,055 votes over Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla after the third round.

In Gwalior, the Congress mayoral candidate Shobha Shikarwar was ahead by 7,281 votes against BJP nominee Suman Sharma after the fifth round, officials said.

In Singrauli, AAP candidate Rani Agrawal was leading with 4,744 votes against Congress's Arvind Singh Chandel after the third round, an official said.

In Khandwa, BJP mayoral candidate Amrita Amar Yadav was leading by a margin of 6,447 votes against Congress nominee Asha Mishra, the district returning officer informed.

Notably, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) registered in first electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh in these civic polls.

AIMIM candidate Shakira Bilal won the election from ward number-14 of the Khandwa Municipal Corporation by defeating her nearest Congress rival Noorjahan Begum by a margin of 285 votes, an official said.

