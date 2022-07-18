Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh: 12 Killed As 10-Year-Old Bus With Expiring Fitness Certificate Falls Into Narmada River

According to an official, the bus was believed to be carrying 30 to 32 people. It broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 1:59 pm

The Maharashtra road transport bus which met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh on Monday was more than 10 years old and its fitness certificate was about to expire in about 10 days, RTO officials said. 

At least 12 passengers were killed after the bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, a senior MP government official said.

The bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river, he said.

The bus left from MP's Indore city in the morning and was heading to Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, MSRTC officials said.

Related stories

Amarnath Yatra Bus Meets Accident In J&K’s Kulgam, 8 Pilgrims Injured

Centre Bars Veteran Pilots With Investigation Experience From Joining Air Accident Probe Body

Amarnath Yatra: 3 Pilgrims Injured In Accident On Jammu-Srinagar Highway In Banihal

The bus was registered with the Nagpur rural Regional Transport Office on June 12, 2012 and its certificate, which implies that the vehicle is roadworthy, was about to expire on July 27, 2022, a senior RTO official said.

Its Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and insurance were valid, he said.

The MSRTC informed that Chandrakant Eknath Patil was driving the bus and Prakash Shravan Chaudhary was the conductor.

The bus departed from Indore in Madhya Pradesh at around 7.30 am and was on its way to Amalner in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra when it met with the accident on a bridge over the river between Khalghat and Thigari in Madhya Pradesh, according to MSRTC's public relations department.

The MSRTC has also set up a helpline for citizens and they can dial 022-23023940 to get information about the accident.

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident Narmada River Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Maharashtra National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150