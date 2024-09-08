National

8 Killed Lucknow Building Collapse, FIR Filed Against Owner | What Led To The Collapse

An FIR against the owner of the Harmilap building has been registered after the tragic collapse claimed 8 lives. Prime Minister Modi announced an ex-gratia for the victims.

Building collapse in Lucknow.
Relief work after building collapse in Lucknow. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The death toll from the Lucknow Building Collapse has increased to eight as search and rescue operations continue. Apart from the eight deaths, around 28 people have been injured after the collapse on Saturday. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital and met with the victims of the tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the tragedy and announced an ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the relatives of the workers who lost their lives in the tragedy and Rs 50,000 for the injured victims.

The three-storey Harmilap Building in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area was serving as a warehouse for a pharmaceutical business. The building crumbled around 5 pm on Saturday following intense rainfall, leading to significant waterlogging in the area.

An FIR against the building owner Rakesh Singhal, has been filed on the complaint of Transport Nagar Chowki in-charge MK Singh. 

As of Sunday 3 am, rescue teams recovered eight bodies from the debris. Joint Commissioner of Police Amit Verma said that the chances of finding more people trapped under the rubble are slim, but rescue operations are still ongoing. "Our primary focus now is to ensure that no one else remains trapped," Verma said.

The rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have managed to save 28 individuals. The majority of injured have been taken to Lok Bandhu Hospital. CM Adityanath visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the survivors. 

Among the identified victims are Pankaj Tiwari (40), Dheeraj Gupta (48), Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24), Jagrup Singh (35), and Arun Sonkar (28).

Lucknow building collapse
Aftermath of Lucknow building collapse. Photo: PTI
info_icon

What led to the collapse?

Although the authorities are yet to identify the exact reason behind the sudden collapse, some reports suggest recent truck collisions could have triggered the fall. According to building workers, a truck collided with the building while unloading goods on Friday and again on Saturday.

Survivors of the incident said that they noticed a crack in one of the building's pillars just before the collapse. Akash Singh, a worker from the medical godown who was injured in the incident, reported seeing the crack and moving to the ground floor moments before the structure gave way. "Suddenly, the entire building collapsed on us," Singh told PTI.

The building was reportedly constructed about four years ago and construction work was ongoing in its basement at the time of the collapse. The ground floor of the Harmilap Building housed a motor workshop and warehouse, while the upper floors were used for storing medical supplies and cutlery. The collapse occurred when heavy rain had created challenging conditions in the area.

five labourers killed in roof collapse in Madhya Pradesh capital Indore - null
Madhya Pradesh: 5 Labourers Die After Under-Construction Resort Roof Collapses In Indore

BY Outlook Web Desk

Recently, India has witnessed multiple incidents of building collapses. Just two days ago, 2 labourers lost their lives after a slab at an under-construction in Mumbai collapsed. Two weeks ago, a wall collapsed in Patna leaving 40 injured. In Indore, an under-construction resort roof collapsed where 5 labourers were killed. Similarly, 40 children were injured after a school balcony collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki. 

CM Adityanath has directed local authorities to expedite relief efforts and ensure the swift treatment of the injured. "The Chief Minister has emphasized the need for immediate medical care and has instructed rescue teams to work diligently to aid those affected," stated a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

"The news of the building collapse is deeply distressing. I have spoken with the District Magistrate and urged that all necessary measures be taken to assist the victims," Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh said in a statement.

Magadh Express Derails On Buxar-DDU-Patna Rail Section - | Photo: PTI
Magadh Express Train Derails In Bihar | A Look At Recent Train Derailment Incidents

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test: Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran A Doubtful Starter, Suffers Ankle Injury In Practice
  2. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test Preview: New Zealand Seek To Exploit Afghanistan's Red-Ball Inexperience
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: SL Aim To Cut ENG's Lead
  4. Moeen Ali Retires: England All-Rounder Calls Time On His International Career
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
Football News
  1. Republic Of Ireland 0-2 England, UEFA Nations League: Declan Rice 'Was Never Going To Celebrate' Against IRL
  2. UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Impressed With 'Flashy' Netherlands, Defends Matthijs De Ligt Mistakes
  3. FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil Beat Ecuador 1-0 - In Pics
  4. GER Vs HUN: Musiala Steals The Show In Munich - In Pics
  5. IRL Vs ENG: Three Lions Ease To A Comfortable Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Reflects On 'Incredible Month' Despite Flushing Meadows Heartache
  2. US Open 2024: Sabalenka Says Pegula's Grand Slam Wait Will End
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  4. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
  5. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Thrashed China 3-0 In Opener - Match Report
  2. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 08, 2024
  2. Suspected Mpox Case Detected In India, Confirms Govt | What We Know About The Deadly Virus
  3. 8 Killed Lucknow Building Collapse, FIR Filed Against Owner | What Led To The Collapse
  4. Siliguri Court Sentences Man To Death For Minor's Rape Amid Protests In Bengal For RG Kar Tragedy | Recent Verdicts
  5. Magadh Express Train Derails In Bihar | A Look At Recent Train Derailment Incidents
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
  2. Maduro's Main Rival Edmundo Gonzalez Flees To Spain As Diplomatic Tensions Rise | What's Happening In Venezuela?
  3. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  4. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs