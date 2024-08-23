Madhya Pradesh: 5 Labourers Die After Under-Construction Resort Roof Collapses In Indore

Five labourers were killed when the roof slab of a resort's under-construction cottage collapsed in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh.
The accident happened on Thursday night in Choral village, Mhow tehsil, about 40 km from the district headquarters, while the labourers were sleeping beneath the slab.
Indore (Rural) Superintendent of Police Hitika Wasal told PTI that the bodies have been sent to the hospital.
She also said that the police were informed about the incident around 6.30 am and they rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation immediately.
“The operation has ended with the recovery of five bodies. We have launched an investigation into the incident,” she added.
The accident came to light in the morning when other labourers turned up for work at the site, said Inspector Amit Kumar of Simrol police station.
Earlier, an official had said that one worker was killed and five others were trapped under the debris.