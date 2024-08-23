Uttarakhand: 4 Die After Trapped Under Debris Near Phanta Helipad In Rudraprayag

Four bodies have been found from under debris near Khat Gadera, close to the Phanta helipad, in Rudraprayag on Friday.
The District Disaster Rescue Force was alerted about the incident around 1:20 am and they immediately dispatched a rescue team.
Rudraprayag’s Disaster Management Officer, Nandan Singh Rajwar, confirmed that the death of all the four individuals.
As per reports, all of them are Nepali nationals and their bodies are being brought to Rudraprayag by the DDRF team.
Chamoli Police in a post on X shared a video of the blocked Badrinath National Highway and wrote, "After heavy rains, the Badrinath National Highway is blocked due to debris near Nandprayag, Chhinka, Gulabkoti, Pagalnala and Kanchanala (Badrinath).".