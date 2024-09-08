National

Magadh Express Train Derails In Bihar | A Look At Recent Train Derailment Incidents

The Magadh Express has derailed on the Buxar-DDU-Patna Rail Section. As of now, no casualties have been reported.

Magadh Express Derailment
Magadh Express Derails On Buxar-DDU-Patna Rail Section | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As per local reports, the train met with an accident near Dharauli near Twining Ganj Station in Buxar. The train reportedly split into two parts.

As per local reports, the train met with an accident near Dharauli near Twining Ganj Station in Buxar. The train reportedly split into two parts.

The train reportedly left from New Delhi to Patna. During its journey, it left the Dumraon railway station at 11 AM and a few minutes later met with an accident.

More information regarding this incident is awaited...

train derailment in UP's Saharanpur - null
3 Coaches Of Local Train Derail In UP's Saharanpur; No Injuries Reported

BY PTI

Recent Train Derailment Incidents

The most recent incident of train derailment occurred on Saturday, when two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Express train derailed while approaching the Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh. No passengers were injured.

In the past two months, several train derailment headlines have made headlines. In Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district,18 aches of the Mumbai-Howrah express derailed, killing two and injuring over 20 people.

In Uttar Pradesh, several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed between Motiganj and Jhulahi railway stations in Gonda, killing at least four people and injuring around 30 others.

Be it the derailment of goods trains or a collision on the tracks such as the Balasore tragedy of 2023, the increase in derailment accidents has raised concerns about the infrastructure of Indian Railways and the need for reform.

