'Loss For The Country': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan's Son Says After Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification

Reacting to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the ongoing Paris Olympics in the 50kgs wrestling event over exceeding bodyweight issue, BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij B
hushan Singh Saran's son and BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh said on Wednesday that her disqualification was a ‘loss for the country.’
“It is a loss for the country. The (Wrestling) Federation will take this into consideration and see what can be done,” Singh, the Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj seat, said.
On Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat ensured at least silver medal in Paris Olympics 2024 as India's first-ever female wrestler after winning three consecutive bouts to reach the semi-finals.
Alongside fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, Phogat spearheaded the wrestlers' protest in Delhi over sexual allegations against Brij Bhushan last year. Later he was replaced as WFI president by Sanjay Singh.
As a mark of protest against the appointment of Brij Bhushan's close aide Sanjay Singh, Sakshi Malik, the bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, retired in protest.
Vinesh Phogat disqualified: PM Modi reacts
Responding to the unfortunate incident, PM Narendra Modi said,
“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” PM Modi added.