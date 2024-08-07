National

'Loss For The Country': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan's Son Says After Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification

On Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat ensured at least silver medal in Paris Olympics 2024 as India's first-ever female wrestler after winning three consecutive bouts to reach the semi-finals.

Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024
Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 Photo: PTI
Reacting to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the ongoing Paris Olympics in the 50kgs wrestling event over exceeding bodyweight issue, BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh Saran's son and BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh said on Wednesday that her disqualification was a ‘loss for the country.’

“It is a loss for the country. The (Wrestling) Federation will take this into consideration and see what can be done,” Singh, the Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj seat, said.

Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat (right) in her bout. - Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament

BY Outlook Sports Desk

On Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat ensured at least silver medal in Paris Olympics 2024 as India's first-ever female wrestler after winning three consecutive bouts to reach the semi-finals.

Alongside fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, Phogat spearheaded the wrestlers' protest in Delhi over sexual allegations against Brij Bhushan last year. Later he was replaced as WFI president by Sanjay Singh.

As a mark of protest against the appointment of Brij Bhushan's close aide Sanjay Singh, Sakshi Malik, the bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, retired in protest.

India's Vinesh Phogat and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, left, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg QF wrestling match. - AP
Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Why Was Indian Wrestler Barred From Competing In Gold Medal Bout | Rules Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Vinesh Phogat disqualified: PM Modi reacts

Responding to the unfortunate incident, PM Narendra Modi said,

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” PM Modi added.

