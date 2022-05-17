Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kolkata Metro Construction: Demolition Of Building Underway At Bowbazar After Several Houses Develop Cracks

A team of experts from Jadavpur University Tuesday visited the affected buildings, which are several decades old, to ascertain the extent of damages suffered.

Kolkata Metro Construction: Demolition Of Building Underway At Bowbazar After Several Houses Develop Cracks
Repair work underway at cracked Bowbazar houses due to meto construction PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 May 2022 6:58 pm

Demolition of one of the buildings that developed cracks during tunneling work of the East West Metro corridor at Bowbazar is underway, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"Demolition work of building number 16/1 at Durga Pithuri Lane, which was undertaken on Monday, is going on," Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) General Manager (Administration) A K Nandy said.

Two other houses adjacent to it will also have to be razed owing to the damages suffered, local Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Biswarup De said.

Related stories

BJP Doing 'Politics Of Riots', AAP Of Providing Quality Education: Manish Sisodia In Himachal Pradesh

Landslides Wreak Havoc In Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy Police Deployment At Chandigarh-Mohali Border As Farmers Plan Indefinite Protest In Capital

"It has almost been decided that two more buildings, number 15 and 16, will have to be demolished, too," he said.

De, however, said consent from the owner of building number 16 is awaited.

A team of experts from Jadavpur University Tuesday visited the affected buildings, which are several decades old, to ascertain the extent of damages suffered.

"They will visit the place on Wednesday again," De said.

At least nine houses developed cracks on May 11 when water seeped in during underground tunneling work for the East West Metro line at Bowbazar, nearly three years after a similar incident occurred there.

Around 140 residents of these buildings have been shifted to hotels by KMRC authorities.

Out of the 16.6-km-long Metro line, the underground corridor constitutes 10.8 km, with the tunnel passing below the Hooghly river.

The East West metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan and Sector V in Salt Lake is partially operational between Sector V station and Phoolbagan. 

Tags

National Kolkata Kolkata Metro Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) West Bengal Government Metro Demolition Metro Stations Jadavpur University Kolkata
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chinese Scientists Discover A New 630-Feet-Deep Sinkhole With A Forest At The Bottom

Chinese Scientists Discover A New 630-Feet-Deep Sinkhole With A Forest At The Bottom

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore