National

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: NHRC Issues Notice To West Bengal Govt, State Police Chief

The Commission on Tuesday said it has sought the reports from these authorities in two weeks.

NHRC Notice To West Bengal Govt And State Police Chief |
NHRC Notice To West Bengal Govt And State Police Chief | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the West Bengal government and the state's police chief in connection with a case of rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

The Commission on Tuesday said it has sought the reports from these authorities in two weeks.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that the junior woman doctor was found dead at the seminar hall of Kolkata's state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, it said in a statement.

"Reportedly, the body of the deceased bore scratch marks, indicating that there was some struggle at the time of the incident. The family has reportedly alleged that the victim was raped and murdered," the rights panel said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, West Bengal, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, it said.

The report is expected to include the present status of the investigation being conducted by the police and action taken against persons responsible, as well as compensation if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased, the statement said.

The Commission said it would also like to know about the steps take or proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  2. ECB, Cricket Scotland In Talks Over Team GB For Los Angeles Olympics 2028
  3. Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats
  4. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  5. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  5. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
Tennis News
  1. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  2. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  3. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  4. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  5. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: HC Asks Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital To Go On Leave, Asks State 'Why Protecting Him'
  2. Bengaluru: Driver Loses Control Of Bus; Rams It Into Bikes, Cars | Caught On Cam
  3. CERT India Issues High Severeity Warning For Google Chrome Users In India | What We Know
  4. Foundation Stone Laid For India's Largest Electric Bus Depot In Delhi | All That We Know About It
  5. Independence Day 2024 77th or 78th: This And Other Commonly Asked Questions Answered
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati Temple On Mother Sridevi's Birth Anniversary With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya
  3. Kit Harrington Reveals Why 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Was 'Rushed': We Were All So Tired
  4. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  5. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
US News
  1. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  2. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  3. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  4. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
  5. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  2. Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Court-Martialled: Why Is It Happening | About The Top City Case
  3. Teen Goes On Stabbing Spree Outside Cafe In Turkey, Livestreams Knife Attack On X
  4. Chinese Bharatanayam Dancer Scripts History, Performs 'Arangetram' In China
  5. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: HC Asks Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital To Go On Leave, Asks State 'Why Protecting Him'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone